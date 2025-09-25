Spaceballs 2' First Cast Photo Is A Cheeky Star Wars: The Force Awakens Joke
Indeed, the Schwarz has awakened. Following this year's big summer announcement that "Spaceballs 2" would finally be coming together just in time for the movie's 40th anniversary in 2027 (and complete with a hilariously long opening crawl), we finally have a first look at the "Star Wars" spoof's cast getting back together.
However, rather than being just a vanity shot celebrating the reunion of the comedy's stars and filmmakers, the photo itself is also a parody of "Star Wars," because it's lampooning the first photo of the "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Force Awakens" cast, which was released in April 2014:
As you'll see below, this is definitely meant to be a direct parody of that "Force Awakens" photo. In fact, as you scan the room, you'll notice that the photo isn't just a surface-level spoof, because there are tons of Easter eggs and references for longtime "Spaceballs" fans to pick up on.
Original "Spaceballs" cast members Rick Moranis (making a triumphant return to Hollywood), Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner (who played Dark Helmet, Lone Starr, Princess Vespa, and Colonel Sanders, respectively) are all back for the sequel. Of course, it's a bit bittersweet not seeing John Candy along with them, as the late — and beloved — funnyman played the mog (half-man, half-dog) Barf in the original movie. Meanwhile, Mel Brooks, who will be reprising his role as Yogurt, can be seen via computer screen on the crate table in the center.
You know what, let's just take a closer look.
The Spaceballs 2 cast photo is full of Easter eggs and gags
Joining the returning cast, we have Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan playing new characters. It's been speculated that Gad might be playing a character tied to John Candy's Barf, but that has yet to be confirmed (though seating him next to Barf's giant fire hydrant might be a good indicator). Similarly, it would be amusing if "Thunderbolts*" star Lewis Pullman was playing the "Spaceballs" version of Kylo Ren, who could be both Lone Starr's son and an apprentice to Dark Helmet.
Other notable faces in the photo include director Josh Greenbaum and writers Benji Samit & Dan Hernandez.
As of now, the film's press release notes this very helpful information about the movie: "While the title and plot details are being kept under wraps, the title is rumored to be the name of the movie, and plot details are being described as information about what happens in the story." Perfect.
However, there are some amusing details to note in the photo, such as the Spaceballs soldier helmet next to Mel Brooks' virtual attendance. On the lower right side, you'll also spot a pizza, clearly alluding to the notorious Pizza the Hutt from the first movie. Could we maybe see a baby Pizza the Hutt? Wouldn't that be adorable?
In the background, there's a drink cooler meant to stand in for R2-D2 from the "Force Awakens" photo, because "Spaceballs" didn't have a parody equivalent for the astromech droid. Come to think of it, what's the sequel going to do for Dot Matrix, the droid voiced by the late Joan Rivers? Nearby, there's a wig of some kind, as well as a plunger and a small scale castle.
On the opposite side, Yogurt's robes are hanging next to Barf's fire hydrant. And on the lower left hand side, there's a flyswatter. Are there a lot of flies down in Australia? Or is that a hint at something? There's also what appears to be some kind of hunting trap in the middle of the crate table at the center.
We can't wait until we learn more details about "Spaceballs 2."