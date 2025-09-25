Spaceballs 2' First Cast Photo Is A Cheeky Star Wars: The Force Awakens Joke

Indeed, the Schwarz has awakened. Following this year's big summer announcement that "Spaceballs 2" would finally be coming together just in time for the movie's 40th anniversary in 2027 (and complete with a hilariously long opening crawl), we finally have a first look at the "Star Wars" spoof's cast getting back together.

However, rather than being just a vanity shot celebrating the reunion of the comedy's stars and filmmakers, the photo itself is also a parody of "Star Wars," because it's lampooning the first photo of the "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Force Awakens" cast, which was released in April 2014:

Lucasfilm

As you'll see below, this is definitely meant to be a direct parody of that "Force Awakens" photo. In fact, as you scan the room, you'll notice that the photo isn't just a surface-level spoof, because there are tons of Easter eggs and references for longtime "Spaceballs" fans to pick up on.

Original "Spaceballs" cast members Rick Moranis (making a triumphant return to Hollywood), Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner (who played Dark Helmet, Lone Starr, Princess Vespa, and Colonel Sanders, respectively) are all back for the sequel. Of course, it's a bit bittersweet not seeing John Candy along with them, as the late — and beloved — funnyman played the mog (half-man, half-dog) Barf in the original movie. Meanwhile, Mel Brooks, who will be reprising his role as Yogurt, can be seen via computer screen on the crate table in the center.

You know what, let's just take a closer look.