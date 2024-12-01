Why Rick Moranis Disappeared From Hollywood

There are actors who define a period of time in the eyes of audiences, who star in groundbreaking, hugely influential projects that are beloved years after they are released, and whose screen presence makes them unforgettable.

One of those actors is Rick Moranis. For many '80s and '90s kids, Moranis was a face greatly familiar to them, a source of comfort in family friendly movies like "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" or their guide into the world of more risqué movies with adult themes and humor like "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Spaceballs." It didn't matter the tone or the genre, Moranis was consistently funny, endearing, and charming — whether as an innocent floral shop worker who discovers a talking, singing carnivorous plant, or a Darth Vader spoof with plans for world domination (and a penchant for silly ties).

Despite working in so many big hits and franchise-starters, Moranis all but vanished from Hollywood. For many fans, this came as a shock, especially because Moranis was in his prime, still appearing in quality and popular movies, with no sign of stopping.

So, why did Rick Moranis disappear from Hollywood, and what has he been up to? Let's look back at his career and where it led.