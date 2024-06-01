Even Two Of Jurassic Park's Best Crew Members Couldn't Make The Flintstones Movie Better

Brian Levant's 1994 film version of "The Flintstones" is a classic example of how major studio blockbusters, no matter now successful, can vanish entirely from the public consciousness. "The Flintstones" is rarely regarded in 2024, often seen only as footnote in its actors' careers, or perhaps a whimsical blunder not worth remembering. Those of us alive in 1994 recall the massive advertising glut that came with "The Flintstones," as well as the toy tie-ins, the magazine covers, the Universal Studios attractions, the Williams pinball machine. "The Flintstones" was a studio tentpole writ large, boasting a beloved, decades-old IP and a dazzling cast of celebrities; John Goodman, Rick Moranis, Rosie O'Donnell, and Elizabeth Taylor appeared, while the film boasted cameos from Laraine Newman, Jay Leno, and the B-52's.

Notably, "Jurassic Park" cinematographer Dean Cundey shot the film, while "Jurassic Park" Michael Lantieri similarly served as SFX supervisor. Everything was super-slick and polished nearly to death.

"The Flintstones" was the most cynical type of filmmaking, clearly constructed in boardrooms and executive suites as a commercial product to force-feed an unwitting public. The money-grubbing scheme, perhaps sadly, worked. "The Flintstones" made $358 million worldwide, not counting pinball profits. It was the fifth highest-grossing film of the year, behind only "The Lion King," "Forrest Gump," "True Lies," and "The Santa Clause."

Then, just as quickly as it surged, "The Flintstones" vanished. The film didn't remain in the public's consciousness. A late-in-the-game prequel notwithstanding, it left no footprint. The film was trashed by critics, making several worst-of-the-year lists.

Levant spoke to Syfy recently to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, and he recalled bagging the talent he did, a rare privilege indeed for him. It's too bad such talented people couldn't elevate "The Flintstones" at all.