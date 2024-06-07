A Long-Awaited Mel Brooks Parody Sequel May Finally Happen

When spoof-master Mel Brooks delivered his classic "Star Wars" parody "Spaceballs" back in 1987, his Schwartz-wielding character Yogurt (a riff on Frank Oz's beloved Yoda) made a meta joke that put forth the hope of one day seeing a sequel, "Spaceballs II: The Search for More Money." Sadly, in the decades since "Spaceballs" was released, the line has proven to be nothing more than a punchline. Despite the fact that George Lucas returned to "Star Wars" with a prequel trilogy, Mel Brooks never came back to his sci-fi lampoon, even though the lambasted saga of Anakin Skywalker would have been ripe for parody. However, it seems that the chance of a "Spaceballs" sequel coming together has increased.

"Frozen" and live-action "Beauty and the Beast" co-star Josh Gad made a not-so-cryptic post to social media about the completion of a script that he was very excited about, saying it "may be the funniest and best thing I've ever worked on." Though the script, co-written with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" scribes Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, has the title cropped out, the rest of the text visible around the digital black scribbles teases the possibility of this being a "Spaceballs" sequel.

If you look at the image below, you'll noticed that the cover page of the script says, "Based on Characters Created by" but the name cannot be fully seen.

Josh Gad

However, what you can see is the name Mel, and considering how short the text is after that name along with a slightly visible "s" at the end, it has to be Mel Brooks. If you don't buy into that, take a look at the first location named on the first page of the script. It reads: EXT. STAR FIELD, which means it's an exterior shot of space, and that's how all of the "Star Wars" movies and the existing "Spaceballs" movie begin.