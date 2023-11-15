Is Spaceballs 2 Happening, Or Is The Schwartz No Longer With Us?

The timing of Mel Brooks' 1987 spoof "Spaceballs" was, when one thinks about it, rather peculiar. 1987 was a fallow time for the "Star Wars" saga. The last film in the series, "Ewoks: The Battle for Endor," had come out a full two years prior, and it was not terribly well-received or even widely seen. "Star Wars" had begun making the rounds on VHS, but there was, at the time, no solid plan to make any additional films, nor was "Star Wars" the massive commercial presence it would come to be. As pointed out in "Spaceballs," however, "Return of the Jedi" merch was still lingering in stores; one of the running gags throughout Brooks' film is that the characters themselves own "Spaceballs" tie-in products.

Indeed, in the film's funniest meta-gag, the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) and Colonel Sandurz (George Wyner) rent a VHS copy of "Spaceballs" and fast-forward to the scene they're in. Even as early as 1987, the home video market, Brooks seemed to say, was cannibalizing films.

With all the open talk of merchandising in "Spaceballs," Brooks — in character as the gnome-like sage Yogurt — also speaks openly, on camera, about the possibility of a sequel. He proposes a film called "Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money." For years thereafter, young "Spaceballs" fans wondered if that was going to be a thing. Rumors going about my own elementary school play yard was that Brooks was working on a sequel called "Spaceballs 3: The Search for Spaceballs 2." Of course, in the film's opening crawl, "Spaceballs" was deemed "Chapter Eleven," so perhaps a proper sequel would be "Spaceballs: Episode XII — Too Many Subtitles."

In recent years, Brooks has teased the possibility of a late-stage sequel. Let's catalogue what has been said.