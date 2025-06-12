Spaceballs 2 Is Actually Happening, And It's Already Done The Impossible
A year ago almost to the day, we learned that Mel Brooks and Josh Gad were developing a "Spaceballs" sequel. Though Brooks is getting up there in years (he'll turn 99 this month), he was apparently quite involved in the hilarious 2023 sequel series to his 1981 feature "History of the World: Part I," so there was every reason to believe the madcap maestro could play a significant creative role in this long-awaited follow-up to his 1987 hit if he so chose.
He is so choosing.
I told you we'd be back
— Mel Brooks (@officialmelbrooks.bsky.social) 2025-06-12T16:15:13.404Z
Today, Brooks took to Bluesky to announce that a "Spaceballs" sequel will be beaming into your local multiplex at some point in 2027. There's no official title right now, but I propose that the film be titled "The Schwartz Awakens," which is used as a tagline at the end of the (very funny) teaser. Variety has confirmed that Gad is writing the sequel with the "Detective Pikachu" duo of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, while Brooks will reprise his role as the shill-happy galactic guru Yogurt from the first movie. The project has also been described as "A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film."
This is all pretty exciting, no? Wait'll you hear who else is coming back.
Rick Moranis will once again menace the galaxy as Dark Helmet
Immediately after the teaser hit the internet, Deadline broke the news that Brooks will be joined onscreen in the sequel by Bill Pullman, Keke Palmer, and Rick Moranis. Yes, the reclusive comedy star, who hasn't appeared in a live-action feature since 1997's "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves," will once again play the ineptly malevolent Dark Helmet. A few years ago, Gad got Moranis onboard for his "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" sequel, but that project never got out of development. Given that we now have a teaser and a flurry of casting announcements, it's safe to assume that this Amazon MGM Studios production is a go (and, again, it will be released to theaters first).
Brooks has been joking about making a sequel since the original "Spaceballs" became a success. At one point, he referred to it as "Spaceballs 3: The Search for Part 2" (with "The Search for More Money" having also been bandied about). I'm especially excited by the prospect of adding the uber-talented Palmer into the mix. We'll have to wait and see if Gad and his writers, as well as director Josh Greenbaum (who gave us the uproarious "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar"), can deliver the goods, but the Moranis of it all is reason enough to expect something special.