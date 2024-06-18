Mel Brooks Thought The Classic Film Blazing Saddles Would Get Him Killed

You couldn't make "Blazing Saddles" today.

For one, it's already 12:30, and you haven't eaten lunch yet. Then you said you'd take that pile of old clothes to the Goodwill, and also swing by the pharmacy to pick up your dad's ear medicine. By then, it would already be about 2:30 or 3pm. There just wouldn't be enough time to make "Blazing Saddles."

When Mel Brooks made "Blazing Saddles" in 1974, however, he had plenty of time. He also had access to a brilliant script (which he co-wrote with Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, Richard Pryor, and Alan Uger), a wonderful cast of comedic geniuses (including Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Harvey Korman, and Madeline Kahn), and a healthy willingness to rip apart every halcyon tradition associated with the American Western. "Blazing Saddles" spoofed Westerns to within an inch of their lives, examining the horrid racism that the genre tends to overlook or even romanticize.

"Blazing Saddles" is a comedy about racism but never makes light of it, putting all the racism into the mouths of either idiot cowboy villains or ignorant backwoods bumpkins. By the end of the film, at least, the bumpkins learn to accept Sheriff Bart (Little) as their community law enforcer, and to free marginalized railroad workers from their financial bondage by giving them a healthy plot of land.

In 2014, Brooks was interviewed by EW, and he recalled feeling incredibly nervous about "Blazing Saddles." He knew a comedy about racism may not be well-received, and he prepared himself for the worst. Notably, he was afraid of cheesing off bigoted audiences who wouldn't accept a Black hero, or calls for tolerance. Luckily for Brooks, there was no riot.