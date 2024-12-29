Warner Bros Wanted To Axe A Classic Scene From Blazing Saddles

Who knows what it was about the "French Mistake" scene that had WB execs of the period so worried? That they'd be cautious of making fun of gay men would seem odd, given all the other minority groups in the film who get poked at, and it's not like Berkeley or the movie musical was enjoying any particular popularity at that time. It's more likely that the "line" that Brooks said they referred to crossing was the skewering of the movie's characters themselves. After all, one of the genius aspects of the ending of "Blazing Saddles" is how it goes to such lengths to remind the audience that everything they've just witnessed is a facade, and the plight of Sheriff Bart (Cleavon Little), Jim the Waco Kid (Gene Wilder), and the townspeople of Rock Ridge has been much ado about nothing. Of course, what Brooks understood about breaking the fourth wall comes from the traditions of stage pioneers like Bertolt Brecht and Antonin Artaud, as well as similar rule-breaking scamps from the cinematic world like Jean-Luc Godard, Luis Buñuel, and others.

The scene also puts a cap on one of the main themes of "Blazing Saddles," too, which is that deep down, men are highly neurotic, fallible, risible, and silly creatures. It's a theme that is deliberately at odds with the mythos of the cinematic Western (particularly the U.S. variety), and Brooks indulges in it partially because it's contrast, and contrast makes for good comedy. Yet he's also savvy enough to know he's sending up the entire Western genre and its penchant for unbridled machismo, and the "French Mistake" number pushes that satire to its furthest extreme. So perhaps while the executives could take men being named after women famous for their sex appeal like "Hedley Lamarr," flatulent cowboys, openly racist and bigoted authority figures, and the plot's insinuation that the West wasn't "won" but rather taken through sheer force and oafishness, maybe the combination of breaking the film's sense of reality with a send-up of an entirely different cinematic genre was too much for them to take.

In the end, of course, Brooks and company's anarchic full-court press (not to mention the director's final cut clause) won out, and "Blazing Saddles" was able to ride untamed into theaters everywhere. To paraphrase a lyric from "The French Mistake": 50 million fans can't be wrong.