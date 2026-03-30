Clint Eastwood Once Named His Three Favorite Hollywood Classics From The '40s

Back in 2009, legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood was stopped on the red carpet at an American Film Institute event and asked about his favorite movies of all time. Now, all cineastes likely long to be asked this question, as it's a great way to begin a prolonged conversation about the cinematic form. And the conversation we'd like to have is already laid out in our heads, isn't it?

Firstly, one will need to establish the discussion's parameters. Are we talking about a certain genre of films? The ones I would put on a film school syllabus? Are you asking which movies are dear to me personally? (For me, it's a tie between Ingmar Bergman's "Persona" and the Quentin Tarantino-endorsed Joe Dante sequel "Gremlins 2: The New Batch.") And then, once those parameters have been established, a film lover can crack out a few surprises.

But sometimes we don't have the time for all that. Instead, we just need a few classics in our back pockets to whip out, just in case we, like Eastwood, are passing by an interviewer and are unable to stop and really dissect the fineries of our favorites. Clearly, Eastwood had a few of those ready to go when he was stopped at the aforementioned AFI event, stating that he was raised in the so-called Golden Age of Hollywood.

He began by mentioning John Ford's "How Green Was My Valley," the 1941 drama about Welsh miners that won a Best Picture Oscar. Eastwood also brought up "The Ox-Bow Incident," the 1943 anti-Western that was directed by William Wellman and nominated for Best Picture (although it lost to "Casablanca"). Finally, he said he loved John Huston's "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre," a 1948 horror/Western that was similarly nominated for Best Picture.