10 Best Henry Fonda Movies, Ranked

Of all the actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Henry Fonda is unquestionably one of the most enduring. His career spanned the 1930s all the way through to the 1980s, giving him nearly 50 years in the spotlight. Although a less flashy performer than some of his contemporaries, his steadfast, dependable presence on screen made him one of the most beloved male stars of his day.

Fonda frequently took on noble, heroic roles, but that doesn't mean that he never dipped a toe into darker waters. In fact, some of his most memorable and critically acclaimed roles came from the actor's walk on the wild side, embracing morally grey characters if not out-and-out villains. His status as a universally beloved performer kept him in the industry for his entire adult life, and he became the patriarch of an entertainment industry family that included actors Jane and Peter Fonda. His filmography is packed full of gems from start to finish, but these are some of his very best roles.