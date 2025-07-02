What does it mean to be the President of the United States? Are you the leader of the free world, the responsible holder of the highest status in the land, a role model to one and all? Or are you a power-hungry despot, a selfish apex of broken ideals of exceptionalism and imperialism? Or is it somewhere in between? Or does it change from person to person?

These are big questions for a big office, questions that have been explored in various movies throughout the years. While there are a litany of interesting movie presidents in bangers like "Dave," "Idiocracy," and "Fail Safe," some of our most direct interrogations have come when filmmakers and performers set their sights on the real-life rulers, donning prosthetics and turning history into drama.

So turn in your ballots and enroll in those electoral colleges. These are the 12 best movies about presidents, ranked. Some of them criticize, some of them honor, and all of them reflect a different side of the complicated position of government.