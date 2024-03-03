Why Gone With The Wind's Producer Initially Turned Down The Classic Film

David O. Selznick, one of the most famous producers in Hollywood history, almost passed on his most famous movie.

According to Time, Selznick's story editor, Kay Brown, found author Margaret Mitchell's novel "Gone with the Wind" and tried to convince the producer to adapt it into a movie. (You can read her actual note to him here.) But when Selznick first read the synopsis and realized it was a Civil War story, he passed on the project, reportedly because it was too similar to a movie he had recently made, 1935's "So Red the Rose," which was a financial disappointment. No trailers for "So Red the Rose" are available on YouTube or any other legal streaming platform, but this tribute video contains some footage from the film. Watching that, it's easy to see why Selznick may have been hesitant to greenlight "Gone with the Wind" — there are plenty of surface-level similarities, from the costumes to the character archetypes to the locales.

Thankfully, Brown and Selznick's primary investor, John Hay Whitney, was able to convince him to change his mind and option the rights to the novel anyway. The rest, as they say, is history.