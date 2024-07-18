The 10 Best Blockbuster Performances By Character Actors, Ranked

It's a happy accident that a few of the people on this list appear in the aforementioned 1996 film "Twister," even though just one of those actors is going to be on this ranking specifically for their work in that film. Lois Smith does make a mark in "Twister," but that's not why she's on this ranking. The longtime stage and screen actor makes an indelible impression in just one very powerful and unnerving scene in Steven Spielberg's excellent sci-fi noir "Minority Report." Led by Tom Cruise, "Minority Report" is a Philip K. Dick adaptation set in 2049, in which something called "precrime" exists. It's a system in which three precogs (AKA three men and women who can see into the near future) are able to inform Washington, D.C. police when a murder is going to happen so that they can prevent it. Once the squad leader, John Anderton (Cruise), is accused of an upcoming murder, he goes on the run to clear his name. As part of his hunt, he makes his way to the creator of precrime, Dr. Iris Hineman, in her arid greenhouse. The purpose of this conversation is to establish the meaning of the film's name, the idea that one of the precogs may disagree with the others, thus creating a "minority report" that John can use to prove his innocence. But what makes the scene standout is how the maternal Smith balances the mundane chore of working on her gardening with a disturbing intensity matched by her character's deep knowledge of precrime. It's rare that actors can stand toe to toe with Tom Cruise and come out the victor, but such was the case with Lois Smith here.