What Sam Rockwell Really Spit On Tom Hanks' Face In The Green Mile

The 1999 Frank Darabont film "The Green Mile" has its fair share of truly despicable characters, but the grossest of them all has to be Sam Rockwell's "Wild Bill" Wharton, who assaults and abuses both corrections officers and his fellow inmates with abandon. In the film, based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, Wild Bill is an inmate who comes to the death row facility where guard Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks) works and makes life hell for everyone there, and Rockwell really put his all into it, portraying one of cinema's biggest slimeballs. He uses racist slurs, urinates on a guard's shoes, and spits a whole bunch of Moon Pie chocolate filling all over another guard. He also spits right in Paul's face, and it's nasty.

In a video for GQ where he breaks down his most iconic roles, Rockwell shares the secrets behind what was in his onscreen spit and explains how the film's creatives put together some of those disgusting moments.