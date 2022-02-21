David Morse On Why Frank Darabont's The Green Mile Is Still Relevant Today [Interview]

This is my first interview with you, but I've walked by you casually strolling around New York and was very impressed with your stature. Was that imposing height and build part of what Frank Darabont saw in you, knowing that your physical presence (rather than any kind of aggression) would naturally put the prisoners on "The Green Mile" in line?

I should have asked him this. I never did ask him why he thought of me, because I was the first one he cast in the movie. He actually called me at home and we talked about it, and one of the things he said is, "I want to work with an actor that doesn't want to improvise." I said, "No, no, no, no, no, Frank, I don't like to improvise. Not with you, anyway." We had done something called "Two-Fisted Tales" together, and I was considerably more slender when we did that. It was for HBO, and he wrote it and I was one of the actors. Dick Donner directed it, who I did "Inside Moves" with. I did put on weight for a movie called "The Crossing Guard" that Sean Penn directed. I'd done "Indian Runner" with Sean first, and he actually had a fat suit made for me for "Indian Runner" because I couldn't put on weight for that. But for "Crossing Guard," I put on a lot of weight, a lot of muscle, so I think Frank must have seen that movie and that's why he asked me to do it. I can't imagine how else he would have thought I could play Brutal.