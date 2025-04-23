10 Good Guy Actors Who Played Terrifying Villains

Some say there's a thin line separating good from evil. Human morality and depravity can exist within a single person, as oftentimes monstrous people will justify their wickedness by calling it good. Sorry to get super deep and heavy on you here, but that is just how it goes. All of it to say, while good and evil are concrete and defined philosophical precepts, how they play out is oftentimes, well, super messy.

Perhaps that is why some of the best (well, worst) big screen villains have been played by "good guy" actors. As a moviegoer, there's only one thing more painful than watching a villain do horrible things; and that's when that villain is played by a hero. It takes brashness on the part of the director to upset audience sensibilities, and courage on the actor's part to play with their screen image.

Sure, there are some actors born to play villains, such as Christopher Lee, who played everything from a James Bond villain to Saruman The White, to a multi-film run as Dracula. Still other across successfully straddle the line between dark and light, and can play both bad and good guys brilliantly, sometimes in one character. But the sweet spot is when an star moviegoers associate with goodness, kindness, and heroism (or at least, moral neutrality) turns to the dark side. Who were the best at becoming the worst? Which stars broke our hearts by breaking bad? Here are ten good guy actors who played terrifying villains.

