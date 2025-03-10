Christopher Lee's Dracula Movies, Ranked

The late Christopher Lee was a compelling character actor and a genre icon whose career saw him land parts in numerous pop culture favorites throughout his more than two hundred film roles. He's Saruman in "The Lord of the Rings" films, he's Count Dooku in the "Star Wars" universe, and he stars in sequels to films like "Gremlins," "Police Academy," "The Howling," and more. From Tim Burton's dark fantasies to the realm of Sherlock Holmes, Lee has seen it all, but for many fans it's his horror output that they love most. Sitting atop his dozens of horror efforts, it's his unforgettable portrayal of Count Dracula that reigns supreme.

Below are all nine feature films in which Lee plays Count Dracula as a lead/title role. For completists, he did don the fangs for a 10th film, a 1970 comedy called "One More Time," but it's for no more than a thirty-second cameo. The film is directed by Jerry Lewis, stars Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford, and it's a sequel to Richard Donner's buddy comedy from two years prior, "Salt & Pepper." If this is all news to you, well, there's probably a reason for that, but both films are mild fun and worth a watch for fans of swinging good times.

Numerous factors are taken into account when ranking the nine Dracula films below, including the visuals, the atmosphere, and Lee's presence and performance. Ultimately, though, we're ranking the films on the entirety of what they have to offer fans of horror, Lee, and vampire movies.

Now, we invite you to read our ranking of Christopher Lee's Dracula movies!