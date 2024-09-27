Tim Burton's 5 Favorite Movies Of All Time Were All Released In The '70s

The prevailing wisdom on Tim Burton is that the filmmaker lost his touch somewhere between 1996's "Mars Attacks!" and 2003's "Big Fish." Especially in the post "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" years, when he really embraced CGI, the general consensus is that Burton became somewhat of a parody of himself. But with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" it seems the filmmaker has gotten his mojo back, reviving his love of practical effects and the subversive element of his earlier films to deliver a movie that proves the now 66-year-old has still got it.

For me, Burton will forever be one of, if not my favorite filmmaker, simply because his earlier movies set my young imagination alight in a way no other film, TV Show, or any media has. Specifically, his 1992 "Batman" sequel "Batman Returns" remains my most transporting movie experience. The world created by Burton and production designer Bo Welch felt so immersive and became so formative for my sense of aesthetics that if you cracked open my brain you'd probably find it festooned with the gothic, art deco, fascist architecture of their Gotham.

In later years, I came to not only love but respect "Batman Returns" and Burton for the way in which he tricked my young mind into imbibing an unfiltered artistic vision by way of a Batman movie. Warner Bros, famously gave Burton free rein over "Returns," allowing him to craft his intoxicating vision unimpeded and upsetting McDonalds in the process. For those kids like me, however, who were mesmerized by the result, Burton had instantly established himself as a formative force in our lives. Despite his late-career missteps, he remains as such for so many.

But what about the man himself? Who is Tim Burton's Tim Burton? Well, the filmmaker previously unveiled his definitive top five movies so that we can gain an insight into the films that similarly transfixed the young Burton — and all of them were made in the 1970s.