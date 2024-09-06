Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Wildest Creature Was A True DIY Project

Heavy spoilers ahead for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is a gonzo sequel to an '80s masterpiece. It's also the best movie Tim Burton has made in over a decade — one that's filled with spectacular art direction, designs, and practical effects.

One big standout aspect of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" comes right after Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice is reunited with Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz after decades of stalking her. Hoping to romantically win her back, he merely points at her and she becomes instantaneously pregnant — literally — and in a matter of seconds, her water breaks and an actual baby drops to the floor. It's one of the grossest things put to screen in a major motion picture this year, on par with the grotesque and graphic birth scenes in "Immaculate" and "The First Omen" but on a PG-13 rating.

As if the birth of the creature isn't enough, the newborn spawn looks up and ... it's literally a mini-Beetlejuice with white hair and messed-up, dead eyes. Immediately, the little monster starts crawling up the ceiling as though it's possessed by Pazuzu and biting Lydia in her leg before Beetlejuice kicks it like a football. Like most things in the movie, the baby was a practical creature created by a team led by creature effects creative supervisor Neal Scanlan. During a press event attended by /Film's Jacob Hall, director Tim Burton spoke about the creation of the most horrifying baby of 2024.

"We went to a toy store and bought some dolls and cut them up," Burton said. "See, this was the fun of making the movie. We obviously sculpted the thing, but we truly took basically a baby from the store and put some wires on it and moved it around."

"It was important all the way through that that was one of the sort of rules engagement," Burton continued, referring to the use of practical effects in the movie (echoing the practicality of the original movie).