15 Best Movie Plot Twists Of All Time, Ranked

What makes a great plot twist? Perhaps the most important part of this plot device is the twist's ability to shock or surprise the viewer. On a narrative level, a plot twist often changes your perspective on the entire movie, particularly when it comes at the end. Many of the best plot twists pull the rug out from under you, re-contextualizing earlier events in the film and upending your understanding of what really happened.

Unsurprisingly, many of the most famous plot twists come from horror movies. But plot twists can resonate in myriad ways. Sometimes, they're gut punches, making what you've just watched more devastating. Other plot twists are mind-benders, prompting the viewer to try and put these new puzzle pieces together. Others are straight-up horrifying, revealing to the audience that the truth is even more upsetting than they previously thought.

Whatever context they emerge in, plot twists are one of the most riveting narrative tools filmmakers have at their disposal. At the same time, some of them can feel overwrought, particularly if there are too many of them or if they appear obvious or cliché. But we're not talking about those misfires today. Instead, take a look at our ranking of the 15 best movie plot twists of all time.

Note: In case you haven't guessed, MAJOR SPOILERS are below for these 15 movies.