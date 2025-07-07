Every Time Batman's Parents Died Onscreen, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eight-year-old Bruce Wayne first became Batman when seeing his parents gunned down in Gotham City's Crime Alley. It's easier to count the Batman movies that don't show this than the ones that do. It's why you can expect tons of jokes and sincere complaints to follow about the agony of having to watch Thomas and Martha Wayne die again and again.

As an unamused Clown Prince of Crime would say: "Ha. Ha."

The jokes are more tiring than the scene at this point, as exhausting as "Why doesn't Batman simply buy crime?"

The death of Bruce Wayne's parents is the core of his character, the one wrong he can never right. If you have a problem with Batman stories going back to it, then maybe Batman just isn't for you. It's a powerful scene that earns the right to be depicted again and again: here's the "Batman" movies and TV that handled it the best and... not the best. (No video games or interactive movies, sorry "Death in the Family.")