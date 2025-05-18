One Of The Best Batman Episodes Saw Him Confront His Parents' Murderer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What is Batman's most famous trait? His black bat costume? His crime-fighting? Or is it his dead parents?

The tragic birth of Batman in Crime Alley, or eight-year-old Bruce Wayne seeing his parents gunned down, has been retold again and again. These days, the story is a ripe target for parody or mockery: "Shouldn't Bruce Wayne just be in therapy!" they (the writers of "Harley Quinn") say, as I point them to Grant Morrison.

But the reason the Wayne murders are constantly featured and referred back to in Batman stories is because it's an innately dramatic and tragic tale, one dripping with pathos, and the cornerstone of Batman's character. Written right, Batman's inability to move past his parents' murder reveals not just his obsessiveness, but his compassion; he can't bring back his parents, so he fights to make sure no one else suffers like he did.

In the classic story "Night of the Stalker" by Steven Englehart and Sal & Vin Amendola (published in "Detective Comics" #439), Batman fails in that. He witnesses a couple gunned down in front of their son, and spends the whole night doggedly tracking the killers to the outskirts of Gotham. Has Batman ever gotten such a confrontation with his own parents' killer? He did so in "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" season 2 episode 11: "Chill of the Night!"

Across "Batman" stories, there isn't total consistency who killed Thomas & Martha Wayne, and why. Sometimes it was a random mugging gone wrong, after which the culprit was caught and identified, as in "Batman Begins." And others, it was a hit and then the gunman vanished into the night never to be found, like in 2022's "The Batman."

"Chill of the Night!" uses the latter option too. But across the episode, Batman (Diedrich Bader) finally learns the killer's identity — Joe Chill (Peter Onorati). That discovery puts Batman to his greatest test yet.