An Underrated Batman Movie Is A Love Letter To H.P. Lovecraft's Cosmic Horror

Batman may be the most grounded of the major superheroes. He has no superpowers, just years of athletic training and cultivating of knowledge. The most acclaimed Batman movies, Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" films, were all about adding realism to the legend of Batman, which has definitely affected public perception of and expectations of a Batman film. But that realism can be limiting. Batman is a fantastic pulp adventurer, and ideally, Gotham City should be a place where the impossible can happen.

One Batman movie that dives right into the unrealistic is 2023's "Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham." Adapted from a 2001 comic mini-series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace, and Troy Nixey, "The Doom That Came to Gotham" is one of the best animated Batman films ever made. It's an "Elseworlds" tale, which reimagines a DC hero in a different time or genre. Mignola and Brian Augustyn did the first "Elseworlds" story, 1989's "Gotham by Gaslight," that starred a Victorian-era Batman. 12 years later, Mignola returned to turn Batman into an occult detective.

The film is set in the late 1920s. This version of Bruce Wayne (David Giuntoli) has spent 20 years sailing around the world. When he returns to Gotham to finally become Batman, it's not to battle gangsters or costumed criminals, but rather an ancient supernatural evil and those following its will.

"Doom" is animated in the house style of other animated DC films, but it has a few period-accurate flourishes. The film's end credits are rendered in black and white with font right out of a 1930s serial. But the biggest sign of the era is the writer "Doom" most pulls from — not another Batman writer, but H.P. Lovecraft, father of Cthulhu and cosmic horror.

The picture's title riffs on "The Doom That Came to Sarnath," which is about an ancient shining city on a hill that fell into ruin. The film opens with Bruce and company investigating a missing Antarctic expedition, a la Lovecraft's "At The Mountains of Madness." The story's climax is Batman preventing Ra's al Ghul (Navid Negahban) from unleashing a many-angled monstrosity called Iog-Sotha (read: Yog-Sothoth).

Lovecraft's influence on Batman extends beyond only this story. Arkham Asylum, the gothic prison where Batman's foes dwell? That's named after Arkham, Massachusetts, a fictional town in Lovecraft stories. But "The Doom That Came to Gotham" dives even deeper into the occult and unknowable horrors.