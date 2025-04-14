This Overlooked Batman Animated Movie Pitted Him Against Jack The Ripper

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Where Marvel Comics has "What If...?", DC Comics has Elseworlds, which takes DC heroes and reimagines them in different time periods, different genres, etc. In Elseworlds, the Justice League can become cowboys, Superman can be raised in the Soviet Union, and Batman can fight Dracula.

Elseworlds goes back to 1989 and kicked off with "Batman: Gotham By Gaslight." Written by Brian Augustyn and drawn by Mike Mignola (five years before he'd leave Batman behind for his own baby, Hellboy), "Gotham By Gaslight" throws the Dark Knight back 100 years, revealing what would happen if Bruce Wayne was Batman in the 1880s. Among other things, it turns out, he'd battle Jack the Ripper rather than Jack Napier.

The comic opens with a letter titled "From Hell," which was authored for the book by Robert Bloch and named for the letter the real Jack the Ripper sent to the chairman of the Whitechapel Vigilance Committee. This letter is supposedly a second edition for the Ripper to let Gothamites know he's begun over in their midst.

Batman period pieces often go back to the early 20th century, when Batman first debuted in the pages of "Detective Comics." (See the recent "Batman: Caped Crusader" cartoon and several other Batman comics). "Gotham By Gaslight" looks back even further to the late industrial revolution, because that's the beginning of cities like Gotham as we understand them. Mignola also redesigns Batman's costume, turning the cape into a collared trench coat. His heavily-shaded gothic style (the black ink being brought out by inker P. Craig Russell and colorist David Hornung) is perfect for the foggy 19th century Gotham. It truly looks like a city lit by gaslight.

Like many popular DC comics, "Gotham By Gaslight" eventually became an animated feature in 2018. Directed by Sam Liu, the film was executive produced by Bruce Timm, the co-creator of "Batman: The Animated Series," and uses his distinctive art style. Subtle details to character designs, like the sideburns on Bruce Wayne (Bruce Greenwood), sell the period setting. There are plenty of other Timm flourishes, too (Poison Ivy is reimagined as a burlesque belly dancer), with the animated "Gotham By Gaslight" making changes aplenty.