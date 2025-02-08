Batman Fought Dracula In Two Movies You'll Probably Never See

Who's your favorite Batman villain? Most will say the Joker, some might say Catwoman or Bane, but there's options galore. Did you know, though, that within Batman's expansive rogues gallery also lies the original Bat-man? Yes, Count Dracula has appeared in three Batman movies — but you can only watch one of them.

This isn't as out-there a pairing as it looks. Batman mostly fights other freaks in costumes — from clowns to cats, to scarecrows, to rejected quiz show hosts — but some of the Dark Knight's nemeses are downright supernatural. Take Ra's al Ghul, the Demon's Head, who has stayed young and fit for 700 years with the help of the magical Lazarus Pit, a functional Fountain of Youth.

A handful of Batman comics — Peter Milligan's "Dark Knight, Dark City," Grant Morrison's "Batman" epic, and Ram V's "Detective Comics" — have presented Gotham City as a poisoned chalice, literally haunted by the bat demon Barbatos. Barbatos is a foe Batman can only battle by stemming the darkness in himself and inspiring hope throughout Gotham.

DC Comics

In the spooky story "Sanctum" (published in "Legends of the Dark Knight" #54), Batman falls through a grave and meets some of Gotham's ghosts. Writer/artist Mike Mignola considers "Sanctum" pivotal to his later creation of Hellboy, and in 2000 he returned to put Batman in a story right out of Lovecraft: "The Doom That Came To Gotham." Some of Batman's inhuman foes include vampires, too. "Batman: Caped Crusader' featured an episode where the villain was the teenage vampiress Nocturna. As for the Lord of Vampires himself, he and the Dark Knight met in 1992 comic "Batman and Dracula: Red Rain" by Doug Moench and Kelley Jones.

Decades before that comic, though, two very different filmmakers set Dracula against the Batman: Andy Warhol and Filipino director Leody M. Diaz.