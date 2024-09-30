The 5 Best Episodes Of 2004's The Batman TV Series, Ranked

"Batman: The Animated Series" wound up being as definitive an account of the Dark Knight as its title suggested. So when a new Batman cartoon finally came afterwards, it was destined to never escape the shadow of "BTAS." But "The Batman" (which aired from 2004 to 2008) made a noble effort and remains one of the more unique spins on the Caped Crusader.

"The Batman," developed by Michael Goguen and Duane Capizzi, was the first animated Batman in 12 years that was unconnected to the DC Animated Universe (The shared setting that began with "Batman: The Animated Series" and concluded with "Justice League Unlimited").

Bruce Wayne in "The Batman" was voiced by Rino Romano, and Joker by Kevin Michael Richardson, rather than the beloved Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill as the Joker duo. Bruce Timm modeled "Batman: The Animated Series" on the Fleischer Studios Superman cartoons, while Jeff Matsuda gave Gotham City an anime makeover.

Lasting five seasons and 65 episodes, "The Batman" is a product of its time but one that every Bat-Fan should still give a chance. Here are the best episodes the series had to offer.