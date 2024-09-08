Former Superman Actor Tom Welling Has One Regret About Smallville

During the 2000s, DC had a rule in place to limit how many movies/TV shows could use the same characters. Ergo, "Justice League Unlimited" was barred from using any Batman villains because of "The Batman," an unconnected cartoon airing at the same time. "The Batman" was in turn barred from using Robin until "Teen Titans" ended in 2006. And so on; the logic was that too many versions of the same characters would confuse people.

That's what kept Batman off of "Smallville." "Batman Begins" was in production during the early seasons of "Smallville" and premiered in 2005 between the show's fourth and fifth seasons. So, as "Smallville" creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar explained in 2007, DC didn't want to dilute the uniqueness of the "Batman" film franchise.

Even so, Batman's shadow still lingers across "Smallville." The character of Adam Knight (Ian Somerhalder), introduced in "Smallville" season 3, was speculated at the time of airing to be a young Bruce Wayne. "Adam" was traveling the world with an alias and on his journey to becoming Batman, the fans said. That, of course, turned out to not be the case.

Meanwhile, the "Smallville" season 4 episode "Run" was about Clark meeting Bart Allen (Kyle Gallner), aka the speedster hero Impulse. Season 5 continued the trend with "Aqua" (featuring a pre "Reacher" Alan Ritchson as Aquaman) and "Cyborg" (starring the late Lee Thompson Young as Victor Stone). That paid off when "Smallville" season 6 introduced Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Justin Hartley), who united Clark and the previous guest stars as the Justice League. Oliver wound up sticking around in the main cast for the show's last years, acting as the more pragmatic counterpart to Clark.

It's extremely easy to see how "Smallville" was using Green Arrow as a stand-in for the unavailable Batman. Green Arrow has always had a reputation as a Batman clone since he's also a rich vigilante with no superpowers (albeit with a motif inspired by Robin Hood instead of The Shadow). Outside of "Smallville," Oliver has never served as Superman's darker counterpart, but Batman sure has.

After "Smallville" ended, series writer Bryan Q. Miller continued the story as a comic book, "Smallville: Season 11." Free of both corporate edicts and the CW's budget restraints, Miller introduced all the heroes the TV show couldn't: Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, etc. If "Smallville" ever gets a nostalgia revival, maybe they can adapt those Batman-heavy comics and finally give Welling his wish.