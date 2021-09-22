Why Frank Miller Changed His Mind About Zack Snyder's DC Movies

Of course, Miller isn't just some creator who has watched from afar as his comics were mined for movie material. The year before "300" hit, he himself was credited as a co-director with Robert Rodriguez on "Sin City," which remains one of the most faithful and unique comics-to-film adaptations of the 2000s. By approaching "Sin City" as a translation rather than a loose adaptation (like so many other comic book movies), Rodriguez and Miller were able to offer something new stylistically.

"Sin City" blazed a trail for "300," and it opened the door for Miller to direct his own neo-noir adaptation of the comic strip, "The Spirit." That film was poorly received, as was the belated "Sin City" sequel, "A Dame to Kill for," which Miller again co-directed with Rodriguez. Beyond the first "Sin City," Miller hasn't had much luck in Hollywood, with his scripts for "Robocop 2" and "Robocop 3" having yielded two old '90s sequels that are not very well-regarded, either.

He's also courted controversy over the years and suffered a creative decline in comics. Yet his early work inspired some of Netflix's "Daredevil" series, and it continues to inspire filmmakers like Matt Reeves, who cited Miller and David Mazzuchelli's "Batman: Year One," as one of the three biggest inspirations for his film, "The Batman," due out next year.

As for Snyder, he still hopes to make a proper adaptation of "The Dark Knight Returns" someday, but right now, his plate is full with zombies and his Netflix sci-fi epic, "Rebel Moon."