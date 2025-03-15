The Forgotten Comic That Turned DC's Justice League Into Western Heroes

You mostly know DC Comics for their superhero books, but they've published a fair share of Western comics too: "All-Star Western," "Weird Western Tales," etc. Scarred gunslinger Jonah Hex sometimes crosses over with DC superheroes too. But one 1997 comic went even further out West and turned the Justice League into cowboys: "Justice Riders," scripted by Chuck Dixon and drawn by J. H. Williams III.

In the frontier town of Paradise, the outlaw Felix Faust pulls a daring escape that destroys the town and kills deputy Oberon. Sheriff Diana Prince sets out for revenge and gathers up a posse to bring justice: Kid Flash, Hawkman, Booster Gold, Blue Beetle, and Martian Manhunter.

Wait, why these characters? Because it's based on the contemporary Justice League line-up. In the late 80s through the mid-90s, "Justice League" mostly starred more obscure characters. That worked out great for J. M. DeMatteis, Kevin Maguire, and Keith Giffen's 1987 "Justice League: International" relaunch. It was still a superhero book, but it dialed back the spectacle for more focus on comedy and characterization.

In 1993, Wonder Woman became leader of the Justice League, hence her being the star of "Justice Riders" too. Maxwell Lord, a rich CEO and the Justice League International's sponsor, is reimagined in "Justice Riders" as a robber baron industrialist, a la real railroad magnate E. H. Harriman.

Later in 1997, Grant Morrison and Howard Porter relaunched the Justice League in "JLA" with the classic line-up. This turned the book back into the home of DC's A-list characters and teed up the soon-to-come "Justice League" cartoon series. "Justice Riders" was one of the last gasps of the Justice League as a place for B-listers to star.