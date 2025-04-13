A Rejected Batman Animated Series Would Have Introduced His Darkest Sidekick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When "Batman: The Animated Series" debuted in 1992, Batman's last leading role in animation had been on the final "Super Friends" season: 1985's "The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians." Batman had never exactly faded away, though. There was another Batman cartoon pitch in the late 1980s (one that's totally fallen through the cracks of history since then) in the form of "Batman and the New Robin." This show would've starred Batman alongside the second (and edgiest) Robin, Jason Todd.

Advertisement

"Batman and the New Robin" was going to be produced by Nelvana, and the unearthed series bible was penned by J. Michael Straczynski. JMS, as he's often called, would go on to create the space opera series "Babylon 5," and he's also a prolific comic book writer. In the '80s, though, he was working in children's animation; he'd co-created "She-Ra: Princess of Power" with "He-Man" writer Larry DiTillio.

Concept artist Michael Turner shared some work he did for "Batman and the New Robin" while revealing a reason it fell through: Nelvana lost the Batman rights and decided to produce the "Beetlejuice" cartoon instead.

Michael Turner

In 2015, Dan DiDio, then a co-publisher at DC Comics and also a former employee at ABC's children programming, shared on Facebook a pitch cell from the unmade show he'd hung onto. The style looks a fair bit different from Turner's art, but both give a rough idea of what the cartoon might've looked like.

Advertisement

Dan DiDio

"Batman: The Animated Series" remains the definitive take on Batman for many, many Bat-fans out there. Adventurous and gothic, it's quintessential in a way no Batman cartoon before or since has become. I wouldn't trade it for the world — or the "Batman and the New Robin" pitch being made. Still, reading JMS' series bible piques my Batman-obsessed brain.

If you read the pitch, you can tell Straczynski knows his Batman. The pitched show doesn't sound quite as dark or mature as "Batman: The Animated Series," but it seems like it would've taken the Caped Crusader and his world seriously.

Throughout the show, Straczynski writes, Jason would still be learning his crime-fighting skills. It's easy to imagine the series using him as a stand-in for kids to learn about Batman's world. To that end, Jason would also attend a public school. "There's a bit of Clark Kent to Jason Todd," Straczynski notes (i.e. he'd work hard to conceal his secret identity by not hurting bullies even though he could). The Jason Todd of the comics, though? Not exactly a mousey Clark Kent.