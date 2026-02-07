Stephen King's Favorite Western Is Arguably One Of The Best Movies Ever Made

When Stephen King shared his top 10 movies on social media in 2025, his choices proved to be largely uncontroversial. Indeed, he had generally selected films that are widely accepted by general audiences and critics alike as being stone-cold classics. King, perhaps unsurprisingly, is a populist, which is a comfortable place for the world's most popular horror author to be.

For starters, his list included director Michael Curtiz's 1942 wartime film "Casablanca," and it's hard to argue against that. He also listed the Stephen Spielberg-helmed 1975 ultra-blockbuster "Jaws" and 1977 alien contact thriller "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," along with director Francis Ford Coppola's 1974 crime epic sequel "The Godfather Part II," Martin Scorsese's raw 1973 drama "Mean Streets," and William Friedkin's 1977 thriller "Sorcerer" (which King had previously named his favorite movie of all time). It seems that King was going to a lot of movies in the 1970s. But then, this makes sense. Many of us have an explosive period of cinematic discovery in our 20s. (King was born in 1947.) Notably, however, he didn't feature any straight-up horror films on his list.

That said, King did name a Western that could qualify as a horror movie when looked at in the right light — namely, director John Huston's 1948 sweat-fest "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre," which is, again, a pretty unassailable pick. Huston's movie was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar and won three additional Academy Awards for Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor. The film has a Western setting, taking place largely in the wilds of the Sierra Madre mountains in the mid-1920s, but at least half of the movie is inflected like a terrifying EC Comics story. Naturally, King digs that.