Stephen King's Favorite Movie Of All Time Isn't A Horror Movie

Stephen King knows a thing or two about movies. Most of his books have been adapted into films, and he frequently offers up his opinions on other people's films and TV shows, especially on Twitter (or "X," as losers call it). For the most part, King tends to sing the praises of horror movies, and that makes sense: horror is his bread and butter, and he's spent decades scaring people with his tales of terror. With that in mind, you might think King's all-time favorite movie is a horror movie. But you'd be wrong!

Speaking with BFI, King rattled off a list of some of his favorite films, and the title at the top of the list isn't horror at all — although it does come from William Friedkin, who helmed one of the best horror movies of all time, "The Exorcist." But Friedkin's "The Exorcist" doesn't make King's list. Instead, King named Friedkin's 1977 box office flop "Sorcerer" to be his favorite movie. "My favorite film of all time — this may surprise you — is 'Sorcerer,' William Friedkin's remake of the great Henri-Georges Clouzot's 'The Wages of Fear.' Some may argue that the Clouzot film is better; I beg to disagree," King says.

As the master of horror states, "Sorcerer" is often considered a remake of "The Wages of Fear." Director Friedkin, who died last year, disagreed with that classification, however. He didn't see the movie as a remake, but instead as another adaptation of the book that inspired "The Wages of Fear," Georges Arnaud's "Le Salaire de la peur." In any case, "Sorcerer" tells a similar story as "The Wages of Fear," following a group of four strangers hiding out in South America. Desperate for money, the men agree to take on a potentially suicidal mission. The results are staggering.