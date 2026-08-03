Over halfway through the year, and 2026 has quietly been a stacked year for cinema, with many impressive movies making their debut. Everything from indie horror flicks to big-budget animated movies have made waves throughout 2026, often with both critical acclaim and solid box office earnings. By the opposite token, there are plenty of movies released this year that haven't received those universal levels of critical acclaim and box office success for whatever reason. With that in mind, we're highlighting the films that deserve a better critical reception than they received on aggregate sites like Rotten Tomatoes.

To be clear, underrated doesn't always equate to these movies being unsuccessful at the box office during their respective theatrical runs. Some of the most widely acclaimed movies of the year, like "Leviticus" or "I Love Boosters," only saw modest box office returns. At the same time, underrated movies could have been commercially successful but critically lambasted, though perhaps not quite as deserving of the ridicule that they received.

These are the 10 most underrated movies of 2026 so far, each worth checking out with some caveats to keep in mind.