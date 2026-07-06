Things Have Gone From Bad To Worse For Supergirl At The Box Office

It's not going well for Warner Bros. and DC's "Supergirl," which flopped on its opening weekend at the box office. While there was little hope that the pricey comic book blockbuster would rebound over the Fourth of July weekend, any hope has now been firmly extinguished. Things have officially gone from bad to worse for this one.

On its second weekend in theaters, "Supergirl" made just $9.6 million domestically, dropping a whopping 74% compared to its already hugely disappointing $37.1 million opening. DC's latest also added just $9.4 million overseas. All told, the movie has made $58.5 million in North America to go with $42 million internationally for a dismal running total of $100.5 million worldwide. "Supergirl" carries a $170 million budget and needs to make closer to $400 million to be a success. Safe to say, it's not going to get anywhere near that.

Starring Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") in the title role and directed by Craig Gillespie ("Dumb Money"), "Supergirl" is going to lose a lot of money for Warner Bros. Just how much are we talking? Well, "Joker: Folie a Deux" lost an estimated $150 million to $200 million at the box office. That doesn't account for post-theatrical revenue, but that ill-fated sequel cost around $200 million to produce and topped out at $207.5 million worldwide. At this stage, "Supergirl" most likely won't clear $200 million globally. The losses are going to be substantial.

The movie centers on Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl (Alcock), who reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice as they both pursue the villainous Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts). Former "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa also appears as the villain Lobo.