5 Reasons Why Supergirl Flopped At The Box Office

To say that "Supergirl" had a rough start at the box office would be an understatement. The latest entry in the new DC Universe from Warner Bros. and DC Studios dramatically underperformed against already muted expectations on its opening weekend, resulting in one of the most catastrophic debuts for a superhero movie in the modern era.

Directed by Craig Gillespie ("Dumb Money"), "Supergirl" opened to just $38 million domestically to go with an even worse $30 million internationally, adding up to a $68 million global launch. Pre-release estimates made it look like "Supergirl" might not fly very high at the box office, but the movie came in far below what were already pretty rough numbers. Less than two weeks ago, DC's latest was targeting a domestic debut between $47 and $60 million.

As it stands, the big-budget take on the Girl of Steel opened roughly in the same neighborhood as "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," one of the biggest box office bombs in superhero history. That sequel opened to $65.5 million worldwide, en route to just $134 million worldwide against a $125 million budget. "Supergirl" also opened below "The Marvels" ($46.1 million), which finished its run as the lowest-grossing MCU movie ever, winding up with just $206 million worldwide. The comparisons are not good at the moment.

So, what went wrong here? How did Warner Bros. and DC Studios make such a grave miscalculation after the success of last summer's "Superman" movie? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Supergirl" flopped at the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.