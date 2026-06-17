DC's Supergirl Movie May Not Fly Very High At The Box Office

The summer movie season is heating up, and the first big comic book movie of 2026 is nearly upon us. That honor belongs to "Supergirl," which hails from Warner Bros. and DC Studios and features Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") as Kara Zor-El, aka Superman's cousin. She had a brief cameo in James Gunn's "Superman" last year, but now, it's time for her to take center stage. Unfortunately, it looks like this DC Comics adaptation won't fly all that high at the box office.

As of this writing, "Supergirl" is eyeing an opening in the $47 to $60 million range when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That is, admittedly, on the lower side of things for a superhero movie. That could put it in line with "Shazam!" ($53.5 million opening/$366 million worldwide). That seems favorable on paper until we take the film's reported $175 million budget into account, which doesn't factor in marketing costs.

For context, Gunn's "Superman" opened to $125 million in theaters last summer en route to $618 million worldwide. That was still less than "Man of Steel" ($668 million), which kicked off the messy DC cinematic universe that was the DC Extended Universe. But times have changed, and superhero movies are no longer surefire bets at the global box office. (Even Marvel Studios has been struggling of late.) As a result, it appears "Supergirl" will be fighting an uphill battle.

The movie is directed by Craig Gillespie ("Dumb Money") and picks up after an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes close to home, leaving Kara Zor-El (Alcock) to reluctantly join forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Former "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa also joins the new DC Universe as Lobo, a beloved antihero/villain from DC's comics.