Supergirl Review: Milly Alcock Shines As The Self-Destructive Savior Of The DCU

The biggest surprise about "Supergirl" is how little it resembles the film audiences likely expect to see. A space-faring superhero adventure with a needle-drop heavy soundtrack sounds like it should occupy the same tonal neighborhood as "Guardians of the Galaxy" or even James Gunn's own "Superman," but Craig Gillespie and Ana Nogueira's "Supergirl" — itself a relative adaptation of the comic book miniseries "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" by Tom King and Bilquis Evely — has as much in common with the legendary Western "True Grit" and the grimy, post-apocalyptic landscape of "Mad Max" as it does the world of capes and tights. It's a revenge odyssey and a race against time to save Krypto through hostile worlds populated with grotesque villains, led by a hero who is as likely to self-destruct as she is to save the day.

Fortunately, "Supergirl" is still packed with a sharp sense of humor and plenty of spectacle, but unlike the majority of superhero movies that seem allergic to sincerity, Gillespie's film is unafraid of letting the titular character feel the full spectrum of human emotion. "Supergirl" isn't always "fun," and that's exactly why it works. It follows through on the set-up from "Superman" that Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) is the thematic opposite of her famous cousin — trading in his earnest optimism for messy impulsiveness and the crushing weight of survivor's guilt.

That sense of displacement is the emotional core of "Supergirl," a refreshingly small-scale story about a girl trying to save her dog's life, joined on her journey by Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), an honor-bound girl seeking to take down the man who killed her family. The stakes seem small by contemporary superhero standards of planet-eating Gods and multiverses folding in on themselves, but the personal nature of "Supergirl" is key to the film's success.