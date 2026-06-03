Supergirl Makes One Major Structural Change To The Woman Of Tomorrow Comics [Set Visit]

The upcoming "Supergirl" isn't throwing bits and pieces of its namesake's comic book history together into a new story the way most superhero movies do. Rather, director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Ana Nogueira are specifically adapting a recent but acclaimed comic about Kara Zor-El: "Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow" by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. The first "Supergirl" trailer showed off the "Woman of Tomorrow" influence, but there's a key difference to how the film is structuring the story.

"Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" is a space opera. Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock in the DC Universe) travels across the galaxy with a young alien girl, Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley in "Supergirl"), to hunt down Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), the brigand who killed Ruthye's father. "Woman of Tomorrow" is a riff on the classic Western "True Grit" — Ruthye plays the part of young Mattie Ross, seeking to avenge her father, while Supergirl is gunslinger Rooster Cogburn. "True Grit" is Mattie's story first and foremost, as she learns what it means to survive on the frontier as adult men fail her. Accordingly, "Woman of Tomorrow" gives Ruthye the central arc, but "Supergirl" is reframing things from Kara's POV.

/Film visited the "Supergirl" set back in April 2025, where publicist Sophie Scott made clear the title character of "Supergirl" is the main character: "This is Supergirl's movie. It's Supergirl's movie, but [Kara and Ruthye] are travel buddies." Noting the influence of "True Grit" on the story, Scott added, "I think that model is very evident in our film. The two of them together is really the bulk of the film."

How might "Supergirl" give Kara a more dramatic character arc? The film's marketing campaign might hold hints.