Milly Alcock's Supergirl Is A Very Different Character Than David Corenswet's Superman (And That's Important)

On Sunday, December 7, I attended a trailer premiere event for "Supergirl," with director Craig Gillespie and James Gunn (producer, "Superman" director, and DC Studios mastermind) in attendance. A word they used a lot describing Supergirl was "anti-hero," which is not a label Superman often receives.

It's 50/50 right now if Superman (David Corenswet) will appear in "Supergirl." He doesn't show up in the now released debut trailer for "Supergirl," but he is alluded to so that Kara (Milly Alcock) can contrast herself with her cousin.

"He sees the good in people. I see the truth," Kara says at the end of the trailer. Clark Kent is an idealist, which is his greatest strength of character (but one that can be exploited). The biggest twist of "Superman" was that his Kryptonian parents' last message wasn't telling him to save Earth like he always assumed, but to conquer it. As his adoptive father Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince) tells Clark, it's his assumptions about what the message meant that show the kind of man he is.

Rather than trying to reshape the Man of Steel to fit into a modern world, "Superman" presents him in the vein of the earnest (and iconic) Christopher Reeve portrayal. Corenswet's Superman is super, but he's also a man; a kindhearted and dorky guy trying to do his best. Kara Zor-El is also human, but in a different, flawed way. The first bit in the trailer is Kara's unruly Krypto literally pissing on a newspaper article about Superman's heroic exploits, setting up that "Supergirl" the movie and its lead are not the same as "Superman." Solar-powered though she may be, Kara does not share her cousin's sunny attitude.