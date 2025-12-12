You've Never Heard Of Supergirl's Movie Villain - But He Should Scare The Hell Out Of You

We are fully in the era of the DC Universe. After the success of "Superman," DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are expanding their world and exploring different sides it, like the gothic side we saw last year in "Creature Commandos" and the multiverse in "Peacemaker." DC is set to bring a wide variety of superheroes to the screen, from the expected like Batman to less-featured faces like the Teen Titans and Booster Gold.

Of course, a hero is only as good as their villain. Fortunately, DC has no shortage of menacing and diverse villains. Brainiac and Gorilla Grodd are both joining the DC Universe in the near future, and both are mighty, powerful baddies with long histories. But the beauty of DC is how quickly relatively minor villains can rise to be truly memorable characters.

Such is the case of Krem of the Yellow Hills, set to be the main antagonist of next year's "Supergirl," (played by Matthias Schoenaerts, as seen briefly in the film's trailer). You may not recognize the name, as the character was just introduced a few years ago on the pages of the 2021 comic book miniseries "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. Still, if the comic is anything to go by, Krem is going to be a strong contender for the best and most evil comic book villain of 2026 — sorry, Doctor Doom.

If you haven't read the excellent comic miniseries and aren't familiar with the tale of the cheating kingsagent who slew a girl's father and left him in the dirt, let us be your guide to this terriying villain.

(Slight spoilers for "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" ahead.)