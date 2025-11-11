Superman's Jimmy Olsen Spin-Off Series Will Introduce A Major DC Comics Villain

Jimmy Olsen was the clear standout character in "Superman," a new take on the classic character that fits with James Gunn's new vision for the DC Universe. No longer just Superman's best friend, Jimmy is now a man who saves the world by being a sex machine.

Of course, it wasn't going to take long before Gunn and DC Studios responded to the overwhelmingly positive reactions to Olsen's reinvention, because we now know a Jimmy Olsen spin-off series is in the works by the creators of the fantastic Netflix series "American Vandal" and the criminally underseen Paramount+ e-sports mockumentary "Players," and Skyler Gisondo is returning to play Jimmy Olsen.

Though we know next to nothing about the Olsen show, we do know that it will follow Olsen and other non-Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) or Clark Kent (David Corenswet) reporters at the Daily Planet as they tackle cases involving supervillains. The first season villain will reportedly be the classic DC Comics character Gorilla Grodd, the super intelligent and telepathic ape created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino who becomes the ruler of a secret city he names Gorilla City. The character is primarily a villain for the speedster hero The Flash, but has also been a part of the Legion of Doom and the Secret Society of Super Villains.

This is a character that feels tailor-made for James Gunn's brand of comic book weirdness, a character that's simultaneously threatening but mostly goofy as hell. After all, he is a talking gorilla with psychic powers. This is why Gorilla Grodd has mostly been portrayed in animation — with one very notable live-action exception.