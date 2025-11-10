Superman's Jimmy Olsen TV Spin-Off Coming From The Creators Of A Beloved Netflix Series

DCU honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran have been hitting bullseyes with their creative hires on both the film and television side of things (though I'm still a little bummed we won't be getting a "Booster Gold" series from Danny McBride). After all, lots of hugely talented folks in this industry tend to be steeped in comic book lore, and, under the right circumstances, would leap at the opportunity to play in that sandbox. Gunn and Safran seem to be providing such circumstances, which is why, per The Hollywood Reporter, we are about to get a Jimmy Olsen spin-off series from the creators of the brilliant Netflix series "American Vandal."

The Emmys might've ignored Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda's true crime mockumentary about the juvenile crimes being committed at Hanover High School, but the duo earned a much more prestigious Peabody Award for their series, and went on to make the equally fun Esports mockumentary "Players" for Paramount+. Now they get to team up with the great Skyler Gisondo, whose scene-stealing portrayal of Daily Planet photographer and newsroom utility man Jimmy Olsen screamed out for a standalone series.

The notion of this team getting to run wild with a ladies' man version of Clark Kent and Lois Lane's ace in the hole is reason to rejoice in and of itself. But the fact that the first season will find Olsen applying his investigative reporting expertise to exposing the misdeeds of longtime Flash supervillain Gorilla Grodd should have every comic book fan giggling like goons. This could be something truly special and utterly insane.