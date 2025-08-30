5 Comic Book Villains We Want To See In James Gunn's DC Universe

In "Creature Commandos," Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) has a dark premonition of Pokolistanian Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova) laying waste to Earth and killing all of its heroes.

One of Rostovic's allies in this dark future is a sapient gorilla in golden armor and a red cape. His appearance goes unexplained, but comic fans know who that is: Grodd, the most devious ape villain in all of comics.

Grodd is a super-intelligent, talking, and psychic gorilla with a desire to displace humankind as Earth's dominant species. Sometimes he's depicted as a mutant aberration, while in other cases, he hails from a whole city of talking gorillas hidden in Africa. In any case, this "Creature Commandos" cameo should not be the end for Grodd in the DCU.

If you look past the talking ape ridiculousness (the very quality that might make Grodd interesting for Gunn), Grodd is one of the most intelligent and diabolical DC villains out there. The "Justice League" cartoon made Grodd (voiced by the late Powers Boothe) into one of its foremost villains, for he was a smooth-talking mastermind with a knack for wrapping others around his finger.

Grodd appeared on the CW's "The Flash" series, but a limited budget hampered how much the show could do with him. He needs a blockbuster to make it to his full glory in live-action, and Grodd could be one of cinema's great ape villains next to Koba (Toby Kebbell) or Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) from the "Planet of the Apes" films. The one possible hurdle is that Grodd is mostly an enemy of the Flash. Considering what a bomb the 2023 "Flash" movie was, the DCU might not want to introduce the Flash — and with him Grodd — so soon.