The Plot Of James Gunn's Superman Sequel May Have Been Sneakily Revealed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

James Gunn's "Superman" was the success that DC Studios needed. The film is now 2025's highest-grossing superhero movie, and audiences have largely fallen for David Corenswet's earnest and dorky take on the Man of Steel.

A sequel is certainly coming, but Warner Bros. Discovery has interestingly avoided the phrase "Superman 2." On WBD's Q2 2025 earnings call, CEO David Zaslav said that Gunn is writing the next "Superman family" movie. Gunn himself similarly told The Hollywood Reporter he's finished a treatment for the next "Superman saga" film.

Keep in mind, the next DC Universe movie is going to be "Supergirl," carrying on from the surprise Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) cameo in "Superman." The running theory is that Gunn's next DC film is going to be a Superman & Supergirl team-up movie; that is, a sequel to two films in one. What threat could be so big that it needs two Kryptonians (and their dog) to face it? We may already know.

The behind-the-scenes feature "Adventures in the Making of Superman" (currently set to private on YouTube) features some custom made rough storyboards that Gunn uses to illustrate his childhood love of Superman comic books. One of the sketches (visible at the 2:18 time mark) shows Superman, Supergirl, and Krypto all flying together, hinting a sequel might indeed unite the trio. In the panel beneath them, there's also a bald head with several light bulb-like nodes on it. Superman fans will recognize who that is — Brainiac, one of Kal-El's deadliest enemies.

If nothing else, the idea of a Superman and Supergirl movie has clearly crossed Gunn's mind. (How could it not?) He has also said he considered using Brainiac as the villain of "Superman" before settling on Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).