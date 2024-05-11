Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes And X-Men '97 Have One Unexpected Similarity

Spoilers for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" follow.

Koba (Toby Kebbell) from "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" is the best blockbuster villain of the 2010s. One of Caesar's (Andy Serkis) sapient apes, first introduced in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," Koba was a lab animal in a previous life. The brutal treatment left him scarred (both skin-deep and deeper) and hateful towards humans. In "Dawn," finally in a position to strike back, he attempts to assassinate Caesar so he can lead his misanthropic war.

Koba is much like Magneto, perennial foe of the X-Men, and another figure who believes peace with humanity is impossible because of his past trauma. It's not a one-to-one comparison, though, because Magneto is more noble than Koba. Magneto has done evil, but his goal is the prosperity of mutantkind. For Koba, the violence is the point; he wants humans to suffer, consequences be damned, and apes who don't share his bloodlust are killed too. Even if an alliance between humans and the apes could work, Koba wouldn't accept it. Magneto fights for mutants, while Koba — in Caesar's words — "fight[s] for Koba."

The latest sequel, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," jumps ahead 300 years and introduces a new villain: Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). Like Koba, Proximus is a bonobo, and I can't imagine that choice was coincidental. If Koba inherited Magneto's painful backstory, Proximus inherited his vision — and his megalomania.