Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Continues A Classic Franchise Tradition

The following article contains spoilers for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

The "Planet of the Apes" reboot trilogy made a lot of big changes to the (already wonky) timeline of the original films, like making Caesar's revolt more grounded rather than it happening in a futuristic society where apes somehow replaced dogs as the biggest domesticated companion to humans.

But for the most part, they have been faithful, showing us how our world could end up becoming a dystopia where apes treat humans as cattle or slaves. They incorporated some of the biggest iconographies from the originals, from iconic phrases like "get your stinking paws off me, you damn dirty ape" to the Alpha and Omega cult and characters named after those in the original (Cornelius, Blue Eyes, Nova). The new film, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," the first in what is hopefully a new trilogy continues that tradition. It presents a new chapter in the saga, jumping ahead in time and getting us closer to the timeline of the original movies by showing us a world where apes are the dominant species of the planet with their own civilizations, and humans are now mostly feral and unable to speak.

And yet, some things never change. Humans are still mostly deplorable, apes together are still strong, and most importantly, gorillas are the worst.