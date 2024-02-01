The Correct Order To Watch The Planet Of The Apes Movies

Franklin J. Schaffner's 1968 sci-fi classic "Planet of the Apes," written by Michael Wilson and Rod Serling, is a perfectly wicked political satire set in a distant, distant future on a distant, distant planet wherein human-like beings live as mute brutes and apes (chimpanzees, gorillas, and orangutans) have evolved into the dominant rulers of the planet. The planet is discovered by a group of Earth astronauts who flew through some sort of time vortex while in the outer cosmos, and their leader, the stalwart Taylor (Charlton Heston), finds himself having to prove to the planet's own apes that humans are indeed capable of speech and thought.

In one of the best-known twist endings in cinema history, the film ultimately reveals that the planet of the apes was Earth all along. Taylor discovers a millennia-old Statue of Liberty on a distant beach, realizing that humans destroyed themselves in a nuclear conflagration and that apes evolved in their place. No doubt it was Serling, the mastermind behind "The Twilight Zone," who conceived of such a twist, proving that humanity's incessant need to start wars and explode nuclear bombs was going to be met with a grim future. Humans, he notes, will become mere cavemen held in the thrall of a species they once considered themselves superior to. Hubris, thy name is man.

Although Schaffner's film is complete unto itself, it was a massive hit and spawned multiple sequels and remakes explaining more about the "Apes" mythos than was really necessary. The sequels would also introduce time travel and weird causality loops just to answer the question as to how apes came to evolve from humans. A newer rebooted "Apes" series has since walked audiences through that process more slowly.

Here's a list of the "Apes" movies in the order of their release.