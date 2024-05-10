Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' Real Villain Is Hiding In Plain Sight

The post contains major spoilers for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

After a seven-year break, the "Planet of the Apes" franchise has finally returned with a new installment, one that takes us much further than seven years into the future. Director Wes Ball's "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" takes place centuries after the Caesar trilogy in the overall timeline, with apes now firmly the dominant species on the planet. So yes, there is a new ape villain at the center of the proceedings in the form of Proximus Caesar (played by Kevin Durand). However, the film's real villain was hidden pretty well in the marketing — even though right there the whole time.

The film sees Noa (Owen Teague) seeking out the sect of apes led by Proximus, who annihilated his home, killed his father, and kidnapped Noa's clan. Along the way, he and his new pal Raka (Peter Macon) encounter a human (Freya Allan) who is smarter than the other Echoes, as Noa's clan calls them. She follows them on their journey for a while before Noa and Raka learn just how smart she is. This human can talk, and she even has a name, which is Mae. They form a slightly uneasy alliance. Largely thanks to Raka sharing the teachings of Caesar — albeit a little skewed over the hundreds of years since his passing — Noa ends up coming around to Mae and, more broadly, the idea that humans aren't all bad. Unfortunately, Noa soon learns that apes are probably better off not trusting humans after all.

In a third-act twist, after they break into a massive cliffside vault that Proximus is thirsting after, Mae steals a mysterious hard drive, hides a gun, and sabotages Noa's rescue efforts to serve her needs. She breaks Proximus' seaside dam, despite the danger it poses to Noa and his clan, and drowns the vault, killing quite a few apes along the way. Yes, there is a big showdown between Noa and Proximus to bring us home, but Mae proves to be the true villain underneath it all. Apes and humans will be at war once again, it seems.