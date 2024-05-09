Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Ending Explained: War Never Changes

Spoilers follow.

The "Planet of the Apes" movies make up one of the best franchises in Hollywood history, always innovating in the world of special effects, delivering poignant and shockingly dark stories that delivered thrilling stories while also doing biting social commentary. It is also a franchise that has never been afraid to go weird — like when the first film's star tried to end the franchise by ending the world.

Then the reboot trilogy brought the franchise to the new century, with stunning, groundbreaking use of motion-capture and VFX and a bleak story about coexistence and humanity's cruelness toward the environment and nature.

Now, we're getting what could hopefully be the start of a new trilogy with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," which is not a reboot of the reboot as initially rumored but rather a sequel to "War for the Planet of the Apes" set generations after the events of the previous film.

Whether you've just come out of the theater and want to make sure you understood what the hell just happened, or want to spoil yourself and make sure you're ready for what's ahead, let's break down the ending of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."