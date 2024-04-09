Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes May Be Hiding A Massive Twist In Plain Sight

"Planet of the Apes" has consistently been a science-fiction franchise (and one of the best we have), but the movies come in different sci-fi flavors. The original was a time travel story (even if Charlton Heston's lead George Taylor took the long way around via cryogenesis), culminating in the shocking ending right out of "The Twilight Zone" where Taylor discovers the shattered Statue of Liberty and realizes this ape-ruled world was Earth all along.

The third movie, "Escape from the Planet of the Apes," saw the talking apes travel back to the 1970s when humans reigned. Subsequent films filled in the timeline, depicting the uprising that led to the planet of the apes. The new films (the so-called Caesar trilogy) have done the reverse, starting at the beginning and taking the route of contemporary speculative fiction. Things have only come full circle with the fourth film, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," set 300 years into ape dominance. It's a simian's world now, with apes hunting mute humans and working to hide their origins (down to a "Forbidden Zone" like the original).

The film's trailers show our ape hero Noa (Owen Teague) befriending a human girl (Freya Allan) described as smarter than her feral peers. The latest teaser dropped a bombshell: she can speak, introducing herself as Mae to Noa and the orangutan Raka (Peter Macon), whose jaws drop.

This is the latest kindling for a theory that's been burning in my mind for some time: I think "Kingdom" will be returning the "Apes" franchise to its time travel roots, and Mae is that time traveler.